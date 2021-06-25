Officers cleared in Jaron Thomas lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal judge today cleared Columbus police in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died in police custody.

Judge James Graham granted the city’s motion for summary judgement, dismissing the family’s claims.

The family of 36-year-old Jaron Thomas says he called police for help in January, 2017, because he was hallucinating after ingesting cocaine.

In their lawsuit the family claimed he was a paranoid schizophrenic who should have been taken in for medical treatment, but was instead assaulted by police.

The court concluded Thomas was combative and uncooperative, resisting efforts for paramedics to treat him, and police did not use excessive force and were not negligent.

Thomas went into cardiac arrest after paramedics administered Narcan. He died nine days later.