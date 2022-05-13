COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Franklin County-area law enforcement said Friday that its members have voted “no confidence” in Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin’s ability to carry out his duties.

The vote came from Franklin County deputies, city officers, suburban agency officers and retired officers, all members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Capital City Lodge #9. FOP President Jeff Simpson said the vote against Baldwin overwhelmingly leaned in favor of the “no-confidence” decision, and told NBC4 about perceived issues that made it come to fruition.

“The complete lack of his presence,” Simpson said. “The inability to communicate with his deputies… He takes no accountability for operational decisions within the sheriff’s office whatsoever.”

The vote comes three weeks after a similar no-confidence vote for the chief deputy. Baldwin did not immediately respond to the FOP’s vote, but did give this comment after the vote on the chief deputy.

“Unfortunately, the point of view of the Sheriff’s Administration and the Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing the deputies, doesn’t always align,” Baldwin said. “I’m confident we will resolve any concerns with meaningful, honest communication and clear goals.”

Baldwin, elected as Franklin County sheriff in 2016, won reelection in 2020 for another term til 2025. He previously served as a lieutenant with the Columbus Division of Police, where he worked for 31 years.