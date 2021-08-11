National Weather Service issues heat advisory for several Ohio counties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement on the excessive heat blanketing central Ohio.

According to the agency, heat index values of up to 104 are expected until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza says heat advisories are issued when heat index values are between 100 and 104. The last time a heat advisory was issued for Franklin County was in July 2020, according to Mazza.

Ohio counties under the heat advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday:

Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren.

Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat stroke in people in animals.

The National Weather Service recommends those affected by the heat drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Those who work outdoors should take extra precautions like scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Call 9-1-1 if someone shows symptoms of heat stroke, including high body temperature, altered mental state, nausea, rapid breathing, racing heart rate, and headache.