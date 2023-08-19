PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Prairie Township, Franklin County, Friday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Hilliard Rome Road east of U.S. Route 40.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving east on U.S. 40 at a high rate of speed and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse that was making a left-hand turn out of a parking lot.

The motorcyclist was taken to Doctors West Hospital and later transferred to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Four people in the Traverse — two adults and two children — were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Prairie Township Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.