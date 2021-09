COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a traffic crash just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says the 2001 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on US 62 onto the I-270 southbound ramp in Mifflin Township when the driver lost control.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital in critical condition.

FCSO continues to investigate.