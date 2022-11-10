FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon.

According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda hatchback made a left turn heading north. The motorcycle struck the car.

Franklin Township emergency responders transported the motorcycle driver to a local hospital in critical condition, where the driver later died, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the status of the hatchback driver or say if charges will be filed. The office encourages anyone with information about the crash to contact the crash investigation un it at 614-525-6113.