BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old mom and her infant have been identified as the two victims who died after a car crash in Blacklick two weeks ago.

Shena Mackey, 28, and her 11-month-old child, Sa’Kye Jackson, died after the crash occurred near Fox Chase Drive and the 7000 block of Havens Corners Road at 2:22 p.m. on March 10, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mackey was driving a grey 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Havens Corners Road when she collided head-on with a white 2019 Chevrolet Trax. Authorities said Mackey was driving above the speed limit and crossed into the Trax’s lane of travel.

Mackey was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:37 p.m., while Jackson was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m. The driver of the Trax was also transported to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.