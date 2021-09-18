AEP reports 6,700 customers without power in downtown, west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After restoring power to customers in south Franklin County, AEP is currently reporting outages affecting more than 6,700 customers in downtown and on the west side of Columbus.

According to AEP’s outage map, there are currently 6,783 customers without power in Columbus. The map shows 3,729 customers on the city’s west side and 2,845 customers downtown are currently without power. There is also a third outage on the city’s east side near Gahanna that is affecting 209 customers.

As these current outages were reported, an earlier equipment-related outage that affected up to 3,117 customers in southern Franklin County was resolved.

AEP currently estimates power will be restored to the Columbus area by 8:30 p.m.