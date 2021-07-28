Masks recommended to begin school year in Columbus, Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are recommending universal mask-wearing to begin the school year.

They released their recommendation Wednesday morning. It is a recommendation and not a mandate like was in place last school year.

“Both health departments strongly recommend schools follow CDC guidance and adopt universal masking policies for all students, teachers and staff regardless of their vaccination status,” a joint statement reads. “Because the Delta variant spreads so quickly, these strategies to reduce transmission in schools are critically important to protect students, teachers, staff and communities.”

The recommendation comes one day after the state Department of Health released its COVID-19 guidance to start the school year. It strongly recommended masks for those who are not vaccinated, in addition to encouraging vaccinations for those who are eligible and various sanitary measures. The state guidelines left in place quarantining policies from last school year, but only for those who are not vaccinated.

The Ohio Education Association released a statement Wednesday morning that largely supported the state guidelines and warned against political interference in enacting them.

“The best way to ensure a safe return to in-person learning this fall is to follow the science and listen to the medical experts,” OEA President Scott DiMauro. “We can’t let politicians substitute their political ambitions for public safety when our kids’ health and safety are at stake.”

The statement from the health departments noted that it is not making mask-wearing an order because of a bill passed into law by the General Assembly earlier this year over a veto by Gov. Mike DeWine. The law limits the ability of health departments to set long-standing orders.

“Due to the limitations Senate Bill 22 has placed on local public health,” the statement reads, “these are not orders but are data-driven and science-based recommendations and they follow CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations.

“The final decision is made by the governing body of each district.”

DeWine noted that when asked about the joint recommendation during an appearance at Ohio State University.

“I think it’s important to remember that last year we didn’t see much spread in school, but the reason we didn’t see much spread in the classroom is because everyone was wearing a mask,” he said. “This year, that decision is going to be up to each individual school district.”

Columbus City Schools decided last week that it would require masking for all students and staff to begin the year.

Here is the full statement: