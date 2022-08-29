OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a body of water in Obetz by Columbus Fire crews, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire.

This morning, fire crews were sent to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive just before 10:45 a.m. on the report someone was drowning.

Columbus Fire Chief Jeff Geitter said that the man was fishing and dove into the water to rescue his dog that jumped in. A dive team arrived and pulled the man from out under the water before he was taken to the hospital.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time.