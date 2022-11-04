COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park in 2021 faces up to life in prison.

Santiago Martinez was found guilty of murder in Franklin County Court Friday in the death of his wife, Alexandra Berrios. According to the prosecutor’s office, Martinez testified that on March 22, 2021, he beat Berrios with a log until she lost consciousness in Darby Creek Metro Park in Galloway, Ohio. He faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Martinez said he beat his wife after Berrios confessed she had been unfaithful in years past when they were living in different countries. He also testified that the couple was in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time.

Berrios remained in a vegetative state until she died on May 2, 2021, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Martinez will be sentenced on Nov. 21.