Man dies following crash in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead following a crash in southwestern Franklin County Tuesday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by Gary L. Chenault, 33, of Grove City, was traveling north on Big Run South Road at approximately 6:11 p.m.

The Camry left the roadway, hitting a mailbox and a tree, the sheriff’s office said, before rolling and coming to rest on its roof.

Chenault was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113.