PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after being shot while driving in Prairie Township early Monday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for a shooting in the area of South Grener Avenue and Frost Avenue in Prairie Township at approximately 3:36 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found Ricardo Mercado Garcia with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia was driving his pickup truck south on South Grener Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fire a gun at the truck, hitting Garcia.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3351.