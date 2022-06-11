GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder in connection to a shooting in Galloway in late May, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Court records state Mason Thompson Bray, 22, was arrested and charged Friday as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Trintan Mendoza, 19, and Francisco De Jesus Rodriguez, 21 at the 300 block of Idlebrook Place just after 11:30 p.m. on May 27.

Detectives with the FCSO said they discovered that two unknown male suspects entered the home and shot the victims during an apparent robbery attempt.

According to court records, Thompson Bray and an accomplice were captured on surveillance video leaving the scene after the aggravated robbery and shooting deaths of both Mendoza and Rodriguez.

On Thursday, Thompson Bray was interviewed by FCSO detectives with his attorney present and admitted his role in the aggravated robbery, according to Franklin County court records.

Thompson Bray is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.