COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A curious and relaxed dog named Theseus hopes to find a forever home.

This 4.5-year-old weighs in at 56 pounds and loves attention. This male is a goofball who marches to the beat of his own drum, is super motivated by treats, and is curious about his surroundings.

Theseus can be adopted from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for $18 because he has been at the shelter for more than 14 days. While there, he did respond to treats and was willing to learn commands to sit.

More information about Theseus, as well as three other dogs available for adoption, is below:

Theseus Age: 4 Years 6 Months (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 48 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Male

Goofball

Jack Frost Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022

Age: 5 Years 4 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 64 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brown

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Feather Age: 3.2 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 40 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $18

Coffee Age: 3.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 62 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18