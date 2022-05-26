COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A curious and relaxed dog named Theseus hopes to find a forever home.
This 4.5-year-old weighs in at 56 pounds and loves attention. This male is a goofball who marches to the beat of his own drum, is super motivated by treats, and is curious about his surroundings.
Theseus can be adopted from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for $18 because he has been at the shelter for more than 14 days. While there, he did respond to treats and was willing to learn commands to sit.
More information about Theseus, as well as three other dogs available for adoption, is below:
Theseus
Age: 4 Years 6 Months (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 48 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Male
Goofball
Jack Frost
Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022
Age: 5 Years 4 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 64 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brown
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Feather
Age: 3.2 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 40 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $18
Coffee
Age: 3.5 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 62 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $18