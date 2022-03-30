COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Auditor is giving local canine owners some fun, lighthearted reminders that the County’s dog license registration deadline is Thursday, March 31.

Staff members from the Auditor’s office will be in the lobby of the Franklin County courthouse at 373 S. High St., Wednesday until 4 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon to assist owners with last-minute dog license registration, according to a release.

Along with dog license registration services in the courthouse lobby, staff members will have with them “a cute adoptable puppy with us that has yet to be named.” The Auditor’s office is asking for help from viewers to name the puppy and to find the dog “a fur-ever home.”

Owners can also purchase or renew a license for their four-legged friend online at https://doglicense.franklincountyohio.gov.

Additionally, the office released a list of the top five dog names in Franklin County, adding that “the most popular hasn’t changed in several years.”

#5 – Charlie

#4 – Daisy

#3 – Max

#2 – Lucy

#1 – Belle

The office included some of the least popular names that all have only one license issued in Franklin County:

Wyatt Earp

Winston Purchill

Tito Burrito

Ted Lasso

Sir Waggington

Rosencrantz

Ozzy Pawsbourne

Mayor McCheese

Jean Luc Picard

Boutros Boutros-Ghali (former UN General Secretary)

Also noted was a rise in seemingly “Game of Thrones” related names:

52 Aryas

26 Khaleesis

17 Sansas

13 Tyrions

4 Hodors

1 Jon Snow

1 Serr Bronn

And a strong showing of Ohio State-related names:

375 Brutus’s

184 Buckeyes

119 Scarletts

31 Sloopys

The Auditor’s Office notes that dog owners can renew their dog license without penalty through the March 31 deadline. A dog license is required by state law and helps lost dogs get returned to owners. Licensing fees support the Franklin County Dog Shelter.