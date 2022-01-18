WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In a show of support, staff at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s hospital lined the hall to make way for the flag-draped casket of Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrance Bateman, who died over the weekend from complications related to COVID-19.

“The FCSO extends its deepest gratitude to the staff at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s for the humbling show of respect for Deputy Terrance Bateman who passed away due to complications from COVID over the weekend,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Staff line the hall of Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s to show respect for Deputy Terrance Bateman, who died from COVID-19 complications on January 15, 2022.

“Deputy Bateman was a true public servant who devoted 25-years of his life to serving Franklin County and your kindness and support was a comfort to his family…blood and blue. Thank you.”

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced Bateman’s death. “Some of his closest colleagues said ‘Mr. B’ never missed an opportunity to say a kind word….he was simply loved,” the announcement said.

“We ask that you please keep Deputy Bateman’s family, loved ones, and his Sheriff’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Deputy Bateman, we will honor your memory. We will follow your example. We will never forget.”

Deputy Terrance Bateman, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, died from complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, January 15, 2022.