FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers are being diverted off I-270 westbound in southwest Franklin County due to a hazmat situation.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says there is a hazmat situation currently happening on I-270WB near U.S. 62 after a driver reported a possible leak coming from his semi-truck.

Emergency crews are on scene working to reopen the highway, but drivers are being diverted onto U.S. 62.

The specifics of the hazmat situation were not released.