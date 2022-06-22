COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Google announced it will invest $400,000 among four organizations to help workers find jobs in skilled trade industries in Franklin County.

The money will help pre-apprenticeship programs and get underrepresented people into those trade industries, according to a press release from Google.

Google said the four programs are:

National Center for Urban Solutions Builders Academy — NCUS Builders Academy Construction Program is a collaborative, pre-apprenticeship workforce training program designed to prepare individuals for construction trade careers. The organization will use this funding to specifically target African-American, women, restored citizens and other workers displaced by COVID-19. IMPACT Community Action — Build Up Skilled Trades is designed to provide a pathway to real opportunities for self-sufficiency within the skilled trades. The interactive training provides foundational knowledge of the skilled construction trades for income-eligible residents of Franklin County. The Columbus/Central Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council — Building Futures Program serves individuals that have been traditionally underserved and underrepresented. Building Futures specifically targets minorities and women to increase the diversity of the construction trades, as well as provide a pathway to the middle class for those individuals.



National Skilled Trades Network — NSTN offers NCCER – 1st level electrical and other skilled trades and plans to assist minorities, women, and veterans in underserved communities acquire the education needed to become credentialed construction trades workers.

“Google is thrilled to play a part in all Ohioans getting the training they need to fill critical roles in their communities,” said Wendy Peterson, Google’s Regional Head of Workforce Development. “These organizations are focused on ensuring Ohio has a diverse, strong workforce, and helping people get a foothold in high demand, family-wage jobs.”

Google is contributing a total of $1.5 million across five states toward construction education and training programs.