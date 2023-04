COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pair of goats were rescued by the local sheriff’s office on Monday after they were found wandering in Prairie Township.

Three deputies responded to the area of Interstate 270 in Prairie Township on Monday after multiple reports of “a herd of goats,” according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies discovered two goats roaming near West Broad Street.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the goats were transported safely to a local farm.