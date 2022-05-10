UPDATE: Zyonna has been found and appears to be safe, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.

Zyonna is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

Zyonna was last seen riding her pink bicycle at 9:05 p.m. on the 4900 block of Talford Court and never returned home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3351.

Pictures of Zyonna and her bicycle are below.

Zyonna, reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office from Madison Township on May 10, 2022.

