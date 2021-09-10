Get the vaccine or be tested twice a week, Franklin County board tells county employees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners will require the county’s 1,400 employees to abide by its new COVID testing protocol.

Beginning Oct. 18, all county employees must either show proof of vaccination, or they will need to show evidence of negative COVID-19 tests every Monday and Thursday.

“The new requirements are in response to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 infections in our community, the diminishing resources available at area hospitals, and updated guidance from public health officials,” the BOC said in a statement.

“Efforts to reduce the spread of the virus have worked, however the spread continues primarily through unvaccinated individuals. We know we must go further in making sure our employees have a safe working environment,” the policy said.

Last week, the commissioners mandated facemasks for employees and visitors in all county facilities.

More information on the new policy can be found on the BOC web site.