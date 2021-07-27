Franklin County uses federal aid to invest in food assistance, digital access for seniors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners awarded more than $7 million in COVID-19 recovery grants. The funds come from the more than $255 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan.

“We believe that we’ve got a very aggressive plan to put them to use and to make sure they’re leveraged. They’re not just one-time funds we get and then they go away,” explained Board President Kevin Boyce.

More than $80,000 from three grants will go to the Franklin County Office On Aging to address some of the issues COVID-19 exposed for senior citizens. Part of the funding will provide internet hot spots and devices to low-income seniors and bolster existing educational programs. Another part will fund a pilot project to improve digital access at the Central Community House in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.

“Digital access will allow these seniors to reduce social isolation, engage in telehealth opportunities, as well as gain access to employment and other commercial activities,” said Amy Funk, the Assistant Director of Administration for the Office on Aging.

$7 million was also approved for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help sustain Central Ohio’s growing population and surging demand for food assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought people to food pantries who had never visited them before,” said Dayna McCrary, the Administrator for Franklin County Community Partnerships.

The latest grants are part of a wider $30 million investment in the Food Collective’s effort to improve food access in more Central Ohio neighborhoods.

“The idea is to create a much broader system that people can access [food and services], no matter where they live, no matter what their need is,” Commissioner Boyce said.

The new grant will allow the Food Collective to put a 19,000 square foot addition on its warehouse and nearly double its cold storage. During the pandemic, the organization needed to rent commercial space to store nearly 500 pallets of food and supplies.

“This grant will transform exactly what we need to do – which is more fresh food, more frozen food. And it will also, as we build this out, lower our operating costs going forward,” explained Mid-Ohio Food Collective President and CEO Matt Habash.

Franklin County received half of its allocated $255 million in May of 2021. It will receive the second half in May of 2020.

The Board of Commissioners is asking for public input as it prioritizes where the federal aid should be invested. If you have suggestions, you can email your thoughts to ARP@FranklinCountyOhio.gov.