FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Visitations at both Franklin County correction centers will be suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced the suspension Wednesday, and stated it will start Monday, Jan. 10.

“I assure you our goal is to restore normal visitation at the first possible opportunity. The Sheriff’s Office fully supports inmates’ opportunities to maintain relationships with family members and loved ones because we believe those relationships are key to successful reintegration. However, our top priority must be the health and welfare of the inmates, your family, and our staff members, including our health care providers. We will be assessing the risk level daily and we appreciate your patience during this mitigation period,” Baldwin stated in a release.

Professional visitors will still be allowed on a non-contact basis during the mitigation period.