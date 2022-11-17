COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new chief deputy to the team.

On Thursday, Marvin Hill was sworn in as the new Chief Deputy of Recruitment, Diversity,

Equality and Inclusion. It’s a new role for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill’s job will be to recruit new deputies, with a focus on diversity, equality and inclusion. He said his goal is to get his team out into the community, especially to underserved areas.

“I believe in the community policing aspect of it,” Hill said. “I believe in procedural justice, I

believe in getting out there and letting them know that they too can look like me and be in law enforcement and serve their community,” Hill said.

Hill said he hopes he can outreach to middle and high schools and community groups such as the NAACP and the Urban League. The goal is to reach young people — a goal shared by other law enforcement in the state.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced their newest recruiting tactic includes a greater social media presence — specifically on TikTok.

The Columbus Division of Police said it often uses job fairs to connect with potential

officers. It also holds paid events where potential recruits can tour facilities and go on ride-alongs with officers.

Hill said while he plans to use social media, he wants to focus on face-to-face

interaction. He said his job is about building relationships and showing young people they can have a long career in law enforcement.

“We’ve got to listen and love them — and we have to seek first to understand them,” Hill

said.

Hill formerly served with the OSHP in multiple roles, including one involving recruitment.

“He’s got that outgoing, dynamic personality, and he’s just eager to do the job,” said Franklin

County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Baldwin said the sheriff’s office has looked to fill the position for almost a year. He said recruiting has become more difficult in recent years, and with that, changes needed to be made at the office. Baldwin said he believes this position is necessary for the department’s future.

“I think it is our responsibility. This sheriff’s office and any governmental agency within

the community has to answer to the community. And I think they need to be made up of that community,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said a big focus of his is growing his diversity, equality and inclusion office.

Hill is currently building a team to better help him serve his mission.