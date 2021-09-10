Franklin County Sheriff’s cruiser involved in crash; deputy OK

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s cruiser was involved in a crash around 5:18 Friday morning.

It happened on North Cassady Ave. and Agler Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy who was driving was not injured. Two women were transported to Mount Carmel East to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The deputy was not responding to a call or running his lights and sirens when the crash occurred, according to FCSO. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

