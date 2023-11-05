PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is under arrest after allegedly hitting a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy cruiser while under the influence early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the crash happened while the deputy was investigating a separate crash involving a deer on Interstate 71 South near State Route 62 in Pleasant Township.

That is when an allegedly impaired driver hit the back of the cruiser, injuring the deputy who was sitting in the vehicle.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was hit by an allegedly impaired driver early Saturday morning. (PHOTO COURTESY FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

The sheriff’s office said the driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and has been arrested.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is okay, the sheriff’s office posted.