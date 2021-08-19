Franklin County Public Health begins offering third COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Monday, Aug. 23rd Franklin County Public Health will offer the third Pfizer and Moderna doses to immunocompromised residents of our community who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
- Schedule your appointment with us today by going to: https://vax2normal.org/vaccine/