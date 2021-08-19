Franklin County Public Health begins offering third COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- Ohio Department of Veterans Services was honored to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC this week. The last flight was nearly 16 months ago and was paused because of COVID-19.

"We had a chance to talk to various people from various branches of service who served during the Vietnam era and they told us a little bit about their story," said Jim Lanning who served in the Vietnam War. "We shared a little bit with them and it was just good to go and realize it's finally over. in our hearts and in our minds it wasn't for a lot of people."