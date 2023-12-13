COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than $11 million is headed to childcare facilities and families for year two of the Franklin County RISE program, an initiative making child care and early education experiences more accessible to all.

Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley said the initiative is something the community wanted and needed.

“We know that childcare is expensive,” Crawley said. “Families make a little bit too much money to qualify for publicly funded health care, but not enough to really pay out of pocket. We found the families that were having to make hard decisions about keeping doors open, lights on, roof, I mean, water running and food on the table. And nobody should have to make those hard decisions for their families just to put their children in childcare so they can go to work.”

As the program heads into its second year, Crawley said the county has already committed more than $23 million. The program gives out scholarships of up to $9,000 to families struggling to pay for daycare. It also has financial incentives to support childcare centers and educators, ranging from $5,000 to more than $20,000.

One of the recipients of that funding is Little Incredibles’ Early Learning Center. Founder Rae Stewart said the money has been invaluable.

“It has not only helped me get families in the doors, it has also helped me get staff into the door,” she said.

Stewart has also seen families in her center take advantage of the program.

“I really love when we get those preschoolers in those pre-K years who haven’t been to school,” Stewart said. “We really get to nurture them and educate them and watching them learn, you know, they get so excited about the things that they can actually do that they weren’t exposed to at first.”

Crawley said that in 2024, one point of emphasis will be on kindergarten preparedness, and she’s confident it can be accomplished here in Franklin County.

“Our teachers are brain architects,” Crawley said. “Making sure that our providers can serve more families. That’s what they want to do. This is what they love to do. This is why they open their business and they were able to do that just warms my heart.”

Crawley said the RISE Program is accepting applications for families and childcare providers for 2024. For more information, click here.