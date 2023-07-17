COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Fair is returning to the fairgrounds on Monday with classic rides, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more through Sunday.

Celebrating 106 years, the seven-day festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard, boasts activities and entertainment for every member of the family. Guests are welcome onto the grounds beginning at 9 a.m. Monday followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., officially kicking off the fair.

Admission

Tickets to the fair are $10 per person at the gate, with children aged 2 and under allowed in for free. Admission can also be purchased before heading to the fairgrounds here.

Guests can add on an unlimited ride wristband for $25. Unlimited ride tickets will be discounted to $20 on Wednesday for Family Day, when there will be special events including character meet-and-greets, an escape room experience and a magic show.

Tuesday marks Senior Citizen Day with admission for seniors purchased in advance for $10. Admission is free Thursday to all active military personnel and veterans with official identification.

Fair hours and parking

The grounds are open to exhibitors at gates 1 and 5 beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day, while fair-goers are welcome to begin attending the fair during the following hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rides open each day at noon, but 11 a.m. on Wednesday for Family Day, and the indoor vendor building opens at 11 a.m. Only service dogs are permitted on the fairgrounds.

Parking at the fairgrounds is free and guests can find spots near gates 3, 4 and 5. View a complete map of the grounds here.

Attractions

There are a number of attractions free with admission, including the barn petting zoo, a live fishing experience, magic shows, and a ride on the “Magical Train.”

Throughout the week the junior fair will also take place, beginning Monday with the junior sheep show. Visitors will also find the junior goat show, junior fair gardening events and many more. The junior fair will end on Sunday with the Golden Boot Horse Awards. View the junior fair event calendar here.

Franklin County’s fair is just one of many across central Ohio this summer. Find your local county fair here.