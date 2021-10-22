FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next week, Franklin County residents will have more time to cast their votes early.

The Franklin County Board of Elections announced that starting Monday, in-person voting hours will be expanding by two hours a day.

Next week, voters will have 11 hours a day to vote in-person at the FCBOE.

Here are the updated hours:

October 25 – 29(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)- 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 30-8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 31-1:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 1-8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

According to the FCBOE, more than 25,000 people in the county have cast a ballot in person, or by a mail-in ballot through the first 12 days of early voting.