Franklin County EMA conducts training for possible terrorist attacks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The increased presence of law enforcement around Franklin County on Saturday should be no cause for alarm, according to the county’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director.

About 50 law enforcement agencies and hundreds of participants will be training to prepare for possible future terrorist attacks.

“All the 911 operators, and all of the public safety answering points, the 911 centers, are all very, very aware of this happening,” said Carl Roberts, Homeland Security Coordinator. “So, if they do get 911 calls from concerned citizens, they can immediately reach out to us, either via radio or telephone, and just differentiate between the real-world and the exercise.”

Training begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Officials say the training has been planned for a while and is not in response to recent events in Afghanistan.