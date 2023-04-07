FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County motorist died Thursday morning after their car crashed into a concrete culvert and rolled into a creek.

Just after 7 a.m., the motorist — whose identity has yet to be disclosed — was driving northbound on Harrisburg Georgesville Road north of Gay Road in Pleasant Township. Their 1995 Chevrolet 1500 then went into a ditch on the side of the road, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The car hit a concrete culvert in the ditch, then rolled into a nearby creek upside down. The Chevrolet’s cab submerged in the water with the driver inside. At approximately 8:05 a.m., medics pronounced the driver dead.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the crash to call 614-525-6113.