FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A binder full of stolen baseball cards, a Guy Fawkes mask, narcotics, and other items were recovered by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
According to a tweet Sunday from the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a car on the west side at 3 a.m.
Pictures included with the tweet show a binder of baseball cards that the sheriff’s office said was stolen and worth thousands of dollars, a Guy Fawkes mask and a skull half mask, a trench knife, cordless tools, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said deputies also found narcotics at the scene.
The driver, who was not named, was arrested on felony warrants.