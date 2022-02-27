FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A binder full of stolen baseball cards, a Guy Fawkes mask, narcotics, and other items were recovered by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

According to a tweet Sunday from the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a car on the west side at 3 a.m.

Pictures included with the tweet show a binder of baseball cards that the sheriff’s office said was stolen and worth thousands of dollars, a Guy Fawkes mask and a skull half mask, a trench knife, cordless tools, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said deputies also found narcotics at the scene.

The driver, who was not named, was arrested on felony warrants.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies initiate a traffic stop.

Masks and “criminal tools” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recovered during a traffic stop.

Narcotics the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recovered during a traffic stop.

Baseball cards recovered during a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop.