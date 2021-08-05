Franklin County court to resume eviction proceedings despite CDC moratorium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Municipal Court will begin accepting and processing eviction filings despite Tuesday’s CDC order to extend the pandemic moratorium.

Earlier this summer, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld a lower court’s decision finding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when issuing the moratorium.

The measure was put into effect last year on most residential evictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Legally, the Franklin County Municipal Court said Thursday in a statement that it must follow the Court of Appeals ruling.

According to the statement, court officials said they hope to reduce the impact of evictions by continuing to help renters access mediators, financial assistance and free legal advice.

“It is imperative that tenants come to Court when summonsed where they will be linked with

resources that may provide financial and free legal assistance,” the statement read.

The resources are located on the 11th floor of the Franklin County Courthouse and are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

More information on evictions in Franklin County can be found on the Municipal Court’s website.