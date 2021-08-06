Franklin County Common Pleas Court will require masks, social distancing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Common Pleas Court has issued a continuance on an order requiring anyone entering the courthouse to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

The order comes as the COVID-19 Delta variant is causing a spike in hospitalizations and deaths.

The Administrative Order on Court Operations says the pandemic protocols are necessary for “orderly and efficient administration of justice and public safety for the duration of the declared state of emergency.”

Under the order:

Anyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a facemask unless they have a medically documented reason for not wearing one.

A mask is to be worn at all times while the person is inside the courthouse, including courtrooms and the Adult Probation Department.

All Court employees are required to wear masks except when working alone in an assigned area.

The Court will provide a mask to anyone who doesn’t have one.

People refusing to wear a mask may be removed from the building.

All people in the courthouse and the Probation Department must adhere to the 6-foot social distancing protocols.

The Court says it will issue another order when it decides it’s safe to resume normal operations.

Read the Court’s Administrative Order here.