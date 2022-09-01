COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Workers at the Franklin County commissioners’ office are poised to earn a pay raise.

The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday to boost the minimum pay of non-union employees within its 1,400-person workforce from $15 to $17 per hour, or $35,360 per year, along with raises for other positions.

“As an employer, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners takes pride in supporting all our employees. We know our county could not succeed without our staff’s valuable contributions,” Board of Commissioners President Erica C. Crawley said. “Further, we know our employees’ wellbeing impacts our residents every day as Franklin County provides vital social services.”

In addition to the lowest-paid workers being raised to $17 an hour, the minimum hourly rate for each of the department’s 30 tiered pay grades will increase by $2 per hour or 8%, whichever is higher.

Employees will also receive an hourly raise based on how long they have been employed by the county:

1 to 3 years: $0.25 per hour

3 to 5 years: $0.50 per hour

5 to 10 years: $1 per hour

10+ years: $1.50 per hour

The commissioners updated their employees’ minimum pay rate to $13.69 an hour in 2016 and again to $15 an hour in 2019.

Unionized employees must first receive approval from their bargaining units, which the county’s three commissioners expect to happen this week.