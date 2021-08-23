Franklin County businesses can now file complaints for COVID-19 public health orders impact

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Revision is now accepting complaints from business owners who feel public health orders have affected the value of their property.

According to a release from Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, the special filing period began Aug. 3 and will run through Sept. 2, after legislation passed earlier this year that allowed businesses and property owners to file the complaints.

Stinziano says anyone who was eligible to filed a standard BOR complaint can file a COVID-19 complaint even if they already filed a standard complaint for tax year 2020.

In order to qualify for a change in value, property owners must “allege with particularity in the complaint how such a circumstance or order caused the reduction in true value of the property.”

“I encourage any business or property owner who believes their property value was impacted by the pandemic to file a complaint through the Board of Revision,” said Auditor Stinziano. “Our goal is to establish fair and accurate property values, and this process presents an opportunity for businesses affected by COVID-19 to have their property values adjusted accordingly.”

For more information and to file a COVID-19 complaint, please visit the Board of Revision’s website.