COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’re hoping for a Valentine’s Day wedding but don’t have anything set up yet, the Franklin County Municipal Court has you covered.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 14, judges will be performing wedding ceremonies in courtroom 14A of the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse.

Anyone wanting to schedule a wedding should go to the court’s website to schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins are welcome but could experience a wait.

There is a $25 filing fee that must be paid prior to the ceremony, and couples must have a marriage license before the wedding can take place.

Ceremonies will end at 3 p.m. and couples are encouraged to limit the number of their wedding party participants due to COVID-19 protocols.