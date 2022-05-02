COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is asking for volunteers during an upcoming weekend to host or foster dogs while staff clean the building.

Starting Friday, staff will be organizing and cleaning the Franklin County Dog Shelter starting May 13, in order for it to run smoothly according to a release.

During the cleaning, the shelter is asking community volunteers to help in the following ways:

Host a shelter dog for a sleepover during May 13th – May 15th. The community can come to the shelter and host a shelter dog for the weekend. Pick-ups will be on Friday, May 13th from 3pm-7pm, and drop-offs will be held on Sunday May 15th during the normal business hours.

Host a shelter dog for a “Dog-venture” day. The community can come to the shelter and host a shelter dog for a day on Saturday, May 14th from 9:00am-5:00pm. Participant will be given a list of Dog-friendly places to visit around Franklin County. (ex: going to the park, a hiking trip, or just hanging out at your home.) Shelter dogs must be brought back the same day before at 4:00pm.

Help walk dogs at the shelter. The community can come to the shelter and sign up to walk and play with the shelter dogs on May 14th.

Help clean at the shelter. The community is welcome to come to the shelter and assist the staff in cleaning & organizing efforts on May 14th.

For more information on this event or on dogs currently available for adoption, go to www.franklincountydogs.com.