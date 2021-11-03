COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Jackson Pike Corrections Center on Wednesday morning.

Jacob Benjamin Loper was scheduled to be released to the U.S. Marshals Service. But when other inmates were being released from the correction center, he walked away and got into a waiting vehicle around 9 a.m., according to an sheriff’s spokesperson.

The driver and vehicle have since been located, but Loper was not with them. The driver said she dropped him off at Broad Street and Burgess Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. It was not immediately clear whether the driver knew Loper was escaping.

Loper was originally slated on several federal felony drug charges. Now the sheriff has filed an escape charge against him as well, the spokesperson said.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and 184 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Loper’s whereabouts, to contact the sheriff’s communications center at 614-525-3333.