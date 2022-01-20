FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — No deputies were injured after nearly being exposed to fentanyl when a baggy exploded during a search of a suspect’s vehicle.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2 a.m., Sunday, a vehicle was stopped in the area of U.S. 23 and I-270 for the driver who had an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say while they were searching the vehicle, a plastic baggy was pulled apart, exploded and sprayed fentanyl in the backseat of the vehicle.



(Photos courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says none of the five deputies on scene were exposed and are OK.

Medics took the suspect to the hospital to be checked out before he was arrested.

Also during the search, deputies found $3,000 in cash and a “pricing menu” for customers, according to deputies.

“The list of scary “what ifs” is long and the FCSO is thankful the deputies are safe and the poison is off the street. Great job to everyone involved,” the FCSO stated in a Facebook post.

The FCSO continues to investigate the incident.