Franklin Co. assistant prosecutor facing domestic violence charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor has been charged in a domestic violence incident.

According to Delaware County court documents, Brian Simms, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Franklin County has been charged with assault and domestic violence.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement in regards to Simms’ arrest:

On Monday, June 28th, we were made aware of an incident involving one of our assistant prosecuting attorneys. The attorney in question is continuing to work on his assigned cases at this time, under close supervision by his superiors. We trust that the criminal justice system will proceed with diligence and fairness. At this time, no decision has made regarding the status of this attorney in our office.

A police report states that Simms and his wife were celebrating his birthday, June 26, in Franklinton when they got into an argument on their way back to their Westerville home.

Simms’ wife told officers he attacked her when they got home and began choking her.

The report states that Simms told officers his wife bit him on the thumb and had caused a scratch on his left cheek during the incident, but he couldn’t be precise on who had had started the altercation.

Simms pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Monday.