COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fostering program at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is helping ease the population at the facility.
In April, FCDS began encouraging potential adopters to foster dogs to see if the animals and the people were a good fit for each other.
“The Franklin County Dog Shelter’s Foster-to-Adopt program is a great way to learn if one of our dogs is a good fit for your family prior to making the lifelong commitment of adoption,” Community Relations Manager Charles Wilson said. “When you Foster-to-Adopt, you will take this dog home for a pre-determined period of time while caring for them and loving them just as you would your own.”
When you foster an animal, the shelter continues to provide any medical care necessary and other essentials like food, leash, collar, and other supplies.
Last week, 19 dogs were adopted and 60 left as foster animals — two of which were profiled here on NBC4i.com.
There are 140 dogs available for adoption and any of them that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for $18.
This week’s featured dog is “Gingerbread.” This lovable fella enjoys walks and is great on a leash. This excitable guy is very curious and has a short attention span. During a recent visit to the shelter, he was observed wandering around a meeting room and whimpered when he looked out a window.
Here are other animals for adoption. CLICKING on a photo will take you directly to the dog’s profile page at the FCDS.
GINGERBREAD
Age: 3.4 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 58.2 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $18
BusyBee Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
MORIS
Age: 4 Years 1 Month 2 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 66 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
THESEUS
Age: 4 Years 6 Months (approx)
Due Date Out: 4/29/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 48 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Male
Goofball
LUCY
Age: 3.5 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 43.4 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $ 18
BusyBee
Crate-Trained
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
CRAIG
Age: 4.6 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 60.4 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $18
BusyBee
Housebroken
OK with Dogs
Shelter Favorite