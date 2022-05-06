COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fostering program at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is helping ease the population at the facility.

In April, FCDS began encouraging potential adopters to foster dogs to see if the animals and the people were a good fit for each other.

“The Franklin County Dog Shelter’s Foster-to-Adopt program is a great way to learn if one of our dogs is a good fit for your family prior to making the lifelong commitment of adoption,” Community Relations Manager Charles Wilson said. “When you Foster-to-Adopt, you will take this dog home for a pre-determined period of time while caring for them and loving them just as you would your own.”

When you foster an animal, the shelter continues to provide any medical care necessary and other essentials like food, leash, collar, and other supplies.

Last week, 19 dogs were adopted and 60 left as foster animals — two of which were profiled here on NBC4i.com.

There are 140 dogs available for adoption and any of them that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for $18.

This week’s featured dog is “Gingerbread.” This lovable fella enjoys walks and is great on a leash. This excitable guy is very curious and has a short attention span. During a recent visit to the shelter, he was observed wandering around a meeting room and whimpered when he looked out a window.

Here are other animals for adoption. CLICKING on a photo will take you directly to the dog’s profile page at the FCDS.

GINGERBREAD Age: 3.4 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 58.2 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18 BusyBee Housebroken

Shelter Favorite

MORIS Age: 4 Years 1 Month 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male Shelter Favorite

THESEUS Age: 4 Years 6 Months (approx)

Due Date Out: 4/29/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 48 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Male Goofball

LUCY Age: 3.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 43.4 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $ 18 BusyBee

Crate-Trained

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite

CRAIG Age: 4.6 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 60.4 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18 BusyBee

Housebroken

OK with Dogs

Shelter Favorite