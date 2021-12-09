COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Franklin County corrections officer has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 97 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

Daniel Heintz was charged in Feb. 2021 and has been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victims to add with his more than eight year prison sentence, according to the U.S. District Court.

Court documents state that Heintz had multiple conversations over the Kik Messenger app in August 2020 with a man who was later arrested by the FBI on child enticement charges in Illinois.

According to a federal affidavit, Heintz, 39, and the man arrested discussed several times their mutual sexual interest in children, as well as the possibility of Heintz taking a nude photograph of an unidentified minor female.

On Feb. 11, law enforcement officials executed search warrants at Heintz’s residence and of his person at the Franklin County Correctional Center. A forensic exam of his electronic devices revealed thousands of images of minors, some as young as toddler age, engaged in explicit sexual conduct and being sexually abused.