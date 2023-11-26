COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was critically injured while four others were hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon in western Franklin County.

The sheriff’s office said that a person was driving a Kia Optima north on Hilliard Rome Road just after 1:35 p.m. The driver of the Kia ran the stop sign at the intersection of Beacon Hill Road and crashed into a Honda.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the northwest corner of the intersection before medics were called to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Honda was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition while the four occupants of the Kia were taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

The FCSO is continuing to investigate the crash.