GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has revealed new details into its investigation surrounding a fatal shooting in Galloway late Friday evening.

FCSO states that deputies went to the 300 block of Idlebrook Place just after 11:30pm on May 27 and found two men dead at the scene with gunshot wounds: Trintan Mendoza, 19, and Francisco De Jesus Rodriguez, 21.

Detectives with the FCSO said they discovered that two unknown male suspects entered the home and shot the victims during an apparent robbery attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351. You can remain anonymous when calling.