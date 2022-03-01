MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Madison Township Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, the crash happened on the 7700 block of Groveport Road at approximately 7:33 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 2007 Chevy Equinox was stopped to turn into a driveway when a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 rear-ended the Equinox.

The driver of the Equinox was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:13 p.m.

The driver and two juvenile passengers in the Ram 1500 were uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 614-525-6113.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Groveport police, Madison Township police, and Madison Township fire department personnel.