COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the past four months, NBC4i.com has profiled dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center.
This week’s dog is like none of the others that have been profiled in the sense that Juliet is B-I-G. This 4-year-old, 92-pound bull mastiff is focused on one thing: being a couch potato. She’s large enough to be the couch if you don’t have one and would love that extra special snuggle time to watch a movie.
Juliet demonstrated that she knows a number of commands like sit, stay, and down. This sweetheart of a pup is even gentle when taking a treat from people’s hands. She also seems to savor the treat instead of inhaling it like most other dogs.
You can adopt Juliet or any of the 120 dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days.
JULIET
Age: 4 Years 2 Weeks
Breed: Mastiff Mix
Weight: 92 lbs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color:
Sex: Spayed Female
Housebroken
Constant Companion
(Photo by Tony Mirones)
PETEY
Date In Shelter: 3/21/2022
Age: 2 Years 2 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull
Weight: 49.2 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brindle
Sex: Neutered Male
Busy Bee
FEATHER
Age: 3.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 40 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $18 (Photo by Tony Mirones)