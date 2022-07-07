COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the past four months, NBC4i.com has profiled dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center.

This week’s dog is like none of the others that have been profiled in the sense that Juliet is B-I-G. This 4-year-old, 92-pound bull mastiff is focused on one thing: being a couch potato. She’s large enough to be the couch if you don’t have one and would love that extra special snuggle time to watch a movie.

Juliet demonstrated that she knows a number of commands like sit, stay, and down. This sweetheart of a pup is even gentle when taking a treat from people’s hands. She also seems to savor the treat instead of inhaling it like most other dogs.

You can adopt Juliet or any of the 120 dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days.

JULIET Age: 4 Years 2 Weeks

Breed: Mastiff Mix

Weight: 92 lbs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color:

Sex: Spayed Female

Housebroken

Constant Companion

(Photo by Tony Mirones)

PETEY Date In Shelter: 3/21/2022

Age: 2 Years 2 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull

Weight: 49.2 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brindle Sex: Neutered Male

Busy Bee

FEATHER Age: 3.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 40 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $18 (Photo by Tony Mirones)