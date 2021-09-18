Driver dies after striking tree in Prairie Township

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died following a crash at Alkire and Galloway roads in Prairie Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened on Friday night around 11:40 p.m.

FCSO says a 1993 Ford Thunderbird was traveling westbound on Alkire Rd. when it failed to stop at the Galloway Rd. stop sign. The car then left the roadway and struck a tree, according to authorities.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the accident, according to deputies. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Prairie Township medics.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Lancaster Band 100th

Referee crew says they were locked inside locker room

One-on-One with J.D. Vance

FDA advisory panel approves booster shots

Man shot behind Columbus tire shop fourth dead in one violent night

Mixed thoughts on January 6 insurrection

More Local News